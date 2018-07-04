ARTUZ Hails UN statement on Safe Schools

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) hails the statement issued by the United Nations (UN) which welcomes the recent High Court decision barring political parties from forcing school pupils to attend political rallies.

In a statement issued on 3 July 2018, the UN said the court ruling was in line with the convention on Rights of Children.

The court decision was made after ARTUZ had approached the court seeking an urgent interdict to stop Zanu PF and the Ministry of Primary amd Secondary Education from abusing school pupils by compelling them to attend rallies.

The court case was part of the Union’s safe schools campaign which seeks to create a safe environment before, during amd after the 2018 elections.

ARTUZ is encouraged by the voices coming from such crucial bodies as the UN on this critical matter as this will aid compliance on the part of the government and Zanu PF. Indeed the credibility of the 30 July 2018 elections will depend on the extent to which schools are safe and court decisions are obeyed.

