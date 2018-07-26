Artists challenged to be creative

HISTORIAN Pathisa Nyathi has challenged artists to be more creative if they are to scoop awards and make progress in their field.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Speaking during the recent Matabeleland Cultural Awards (MCA), Nyathi urged artists to be original and authentic, rather than mimic other people’s works.

He said it was essential for creatives, especially those in craft work, to come up with unique designs.

“Artists should be creative and you should not copy what others are doing. People love to see new things and creativity is making something which was not there. That is what we want to see,” he said.

“Most artists lack creativity and it’s good to experiment with new materials. When you are creating something, one should remember that they should make something which will be easy for transportation.”

Nyathi said artists should adapt to new demands since tastes were ever evolving, with some of their works even being taken abroad.

“Artists should learn to adapt to new demands in the market and do like what the Lupane Women Centre are doing.

According to me, an award is for someone who made something unique and that is important,” he said.

The historian dispelled the notion that traditional beads were associated with demons.

He said if people perceived their forefathers’ traditions as demonic, the same also would apply to all their lineage, themselves included.

“We should desist from the mentality of being cocooned to the idea that traditional beads are demonic. This is how one is mentally colonised. If you say your forefathers are demonic, then you are also a demon,” he said.