Artistes stage solidarity concert for Nkala

BULAWAYO artistes have organised a music concert dubbed Kusazoba Mnandi e’Sphakeni Solidarity Concert to support their fellow artiste Nkululeko Nkala, who is contesting for the Pumula South parliamentary seat.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The event will be held at Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula on Friday from midday.

Nkala told NewsDay Life & Style that he was overwhelmed by the initiative and singled out Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele and Winya Sounds for conceiving the idea.

“I am so pleased with the support I am getting from my colleagues in the arts industry. The artistes joined and decided to support me through performances on Friday,” Nkala said.

“Art on its own is a constituency and as artistes, we need people inside the government who will understand what we want and what we are going through. We need to be in parliament too.”

Sandy said they were happy to support their own and praised Nkala for his desire to uplift the people of Pumula South.

“We are supporting our own. We congratulate him for what he is doing for the Pumula South constituency. He has a good heart and we will support him to the end,” Sandy said.

Artistes who will perform on the day include, Jeys Marabini, Iyasa, Clement Magwaza, Sungura Masters, Donna N, EZimnyama, Khuxman and Hwabaraty.

The musician joins drummer Lewis Ndlovu, who has also ventured into politics by setting his sight on Makokoba ward 8.