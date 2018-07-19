APA aspiring MP lures Vungu community

ALLIANCE for People’s Agenda (APA) Member of Parliament candidate for Vungu Constituency in Lower Gweru, Brisky Ncube (25), says he feels he has a duty to take issues from his community to government. He said he is willing to be used by the people if elected into office.

By SHARON SIBINDI

Ncube was born and bred in Gweru. He did his primary education at Mkoba Primary School before proceeding to Nhlangano Secondary School and Lower Gwelo High School. A holder of a BSc Honours Degree in Development Studies from Lupane State University, he is a development practitioner.

NewsDay reporter, Sharon Sibindi (ND) recently caught up with Ncube (BN) who spoke about his expectations and passion for the constituency. Below are excerpts of the interview:

ND: What is your political background?

BN: My zeal for politics was awakened at university. In 2015 I was part of a delegation from Lupane State University to the African Union model summit held at the Women’s University in Africa. Since then, I have been into political commentary, especially on social media.

ND: What inspired you to represent Vungu constituency?

BN: The need to represent and stand for the youth in development, politics and decision-making processes in my constituency and the country at large were the driving forces.

There is a statement or view that I don’t subscribe to, that young people are the leaders of tomorrow. As the youth, we are the leaders today and into the future.

The life we are living today is not a rehearsal but a reality, thus, whatever happens today affects our lives today going on.

As a young person, I understand the policy issues affecting my constituency, among the youth and it’s a disaster to have young people with at least O’ Level doing nothing in the community, it’s a national disaster.

In the last 15 years, I have not seen any meaningful development in my area. Thus, I took it upon myself through the advice and endorsement of people in my area to take up the mammoth task of representing them.

ND: What are your plans for the constituency?

BN: I am offering myself as an agent of transformation and development in my area. I have come up with a manifesto or rather a development plan for my constituency and the key tenets are devolution and a bottom-up approach, a transparent district council and a clear policy regulating or guiding these RDCs in the selling of stands for business.

Vungu is an agro-based community, thus I propose to ensure all irrigation projects in the constituency are operational. One painful thing is that in the era of technology, most schools here do not have computers. Thus, I will lobby that at least every school must have a minimum of 30 computers by 2022.

I also envision to start a sports academy in Vungu.

ND: Do you foresee yourself winning?

BN: I am very confident of defeating them because only God has the final say in this.

If you ask the Zanu PF candidate Omega Sibanda if he can be humble and honest to you and set aside political differences, he knows my potential very well and that I am best suited for the post.

ND: As APA what are you promising the people in your constitution?

BN: As APA we are promising to rehabilitate Zimbabwe through sound economic policies. For instance, every person who can run a business must be allowed to and then pay minimal tax.

We also propose to solve the liquidity crisis through short and long-term policies.

ND: What can you say to your rivals and the electorate?

BN: To the electorate I am saying; don’t be misled by people who have failed to deliver. It’s not about big party names, but about the best candidate.

Also in our culture as Africans, it’s unethical to send an elderly person when the youngest is there. People from Vungu, Insukamini to Sogwala, Dimbamiwa, Ntabamhlophe, Tovo, Rubi, Somabhula and Daisyfield, I am here your youngest MP, hardworking and accessible.

To the youth, tell a friend to tell someone that I am one of you guys and I stand for you #VunguYouthsforBrisky.

To my fellow candidates from other parties, I say to you we are not enemies but we just differ in ideology, so let’s encourage unity and peace to the people.