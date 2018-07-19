Andy Muridzo inks new deal

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo has signed a two-year contract with KOSHA Management following his departure from Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM), Newsday Life & Style can reveal.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Muridzo left MTM a bitter man, having terminated his contract in March after five years with the stable.

KOSHA’s brand manager Tannia Ngwena confirmed that they were now working with the musician.

“We have recently welcomed Andy to the KOSHA family. He is fully KOSHA-managed now. We are excited and ready to work extremely smart to ensure that the brand Andy Muridzo is internationally recognised,” she said.

“He has already done great locally and we believe this is an opportune time for us and the brand to escalate things.

He is talented, he is ready to work and we are happy to work together and advance his career.”

Ngwena said the two-year contract with Muridzo started at the beginning of this month and they had lined up several projects.

“Fans should expect serious brand moves and focused strategic efforts to shatter expectations or preconceptions,” she said.

“There is a lot to Andy Muridzo that the majority of people including us at KOSHA, don’t know from an artistic and personal perspective. He has shown so much hunger and commitment for this new vision we have with him.”

Muridzo was on record saying his music career was being sabotaged at MTM as he was not getting what he had signed for, claiming that Jah Prayzah would grab all opportunities availed to the movement.

Locally, KOSHA Management has been working with radio personality Misred, hip-hop star Takura, Adrian Tate and zimdancehall chanter Killer T, among other entertainers.