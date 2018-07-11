Ammara relocates to South Africa. . . parts ways with manager

SONGBIRD Ammara Brown has shifted base to South Africa after parting ways with her manager of five years, Tsungi Zvobgo, to engage the services of Don Khabana of OCM Management as her new manager.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Zvobgo, a celebrated entrepreneur and a creative strategist, confirmed the termination of her union with the Afro-pop diva yesterday on Facebook, describing the five years during which she worked with Ammara as incredible.

“We have grown together, defining what has become one of the most important artistic brands in the country, but time has come for me to move on to new challenges and emerging opportunities,” she said.

Zvobgo said although they had gone separate ways, she would be available to give her assistance.

“I do wish Ammara all the best and I have no doubt she will conquer the world. I will always be open to giving her any sort of assistance I can as her sister and part of the ever-growing army of Ammartians,” she said.

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zvobgo said she was looking forward to the next chapters of their separate careers.

“At the moment, I have to settle down . . . but at the moment, all what I have to say is what I have posted on my Facebook (wall),” she said.

Apart from Ammara, under her New Sofala Entertainment, Zvobgo has worked with several artistes, including Willom Tight, Sebede, hip-hop singer Tehn Diamond, and the late Taku Mafika and Chiwoniso Maraire.

Efforts to get in touch with Ammara were fruitless, as her mobile was not available and she had not answered questions sent to her WhatsApp by the time of going to print last night.