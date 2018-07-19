AMH joins initiative to cheer street children

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) in partnership with Untohim Foundation, Coolsplash and Meikles Foundation yesterday donated foodstuffs and clothes to people living in the streets at Batanai Gardens in Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The initiative, held as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, saw AMH being awarded a certificate for its outstanding role in caring for the needy.

Speaking at the event, AMH business development manager Wilson Marawa said the company’s desire was to transform lives.

“We want to thank Untohim, who approached us for this programme to transform lives. Our desire is that there will be no children living on the streets,” he said. “As AMH, we will be working with Untohim to build a shelter because our desire is to help in the best way that we can and continue supporting such programmes that assist in community transformation.”

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

Masawi also encouraged the beneficiaries to emulate Untohim founder Levy Mwachiloro, who lived on the streets for more than 10 years, but was able to transform his life through the help of others.

Mwachiloro expressed his gratitude to AMH and narrated his life experience to motivate the beneficiaries to dream big.

“I am excited to be here and you all know my life. I lived on the streets for many years, but now I am a businessman; you can be too. What we all need is a helping hand. I am a true testimony that you can dream big and be whatever you want to be in life,” he said .

“I am thankful to AMH for making this day special; our hope is to build a centre where these people could be trained for different skills so that they are able to fend for themselves.”

Mwachiloro also warned the young people to abstain from taking substances such as marijuana, glue among others as they were harmful and fatal.

Coolsplash head of marketing Noel Mavura said they were happy to be serving the community and said his organisation would continue to assist such initiatives.

The event was attended by children and adults who were given foodstuffs, clothes and were treated to some music and dances from Clive Makezi and Solomon Group as well as Jibilika Dance Group before receiving counselling services led by Urita Magena from Society of Vincent De Paul.