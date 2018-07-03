Ajax Cape Town win case

CAPE TOWN — The South Gauteng High Court yesterday ruled in favour of Ajax Cape Town. In the case with regard to the registration of Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro, judge Denise Fischer has handed the matter back to the Fifa Players’ Status Committee (PSC) to make a final ruling on the issue.

IOL Sport

The judgment was specifically about Ajax’s bid to have the arbitrator Advocate William Mokhari’s finding set aside. In Mokhari’s verdict, Ajax were docked nine points, dropping to last on the PSL log and relegated to the First Division. Judge Fischer yesterday set aside the verdict, which means things remain as it was before Mokhari. Ajax finish second-last on the PSL standings and in the play-off position. In essence, the play-offs that took place, and won by Black Leopards, is now null and void. Importantly, Judge Fischer has stressed that only the Fifa PSC has jurisdiction over the Ndoro case.

Ndoro played for the three clubs last season – Orlando Pirates, Al Faisaly in Saudia Arabia and Ajax – which is against Fifa rules. Ajax, though, believe there are other extenuating issues at play in the Ndoro matter, which is why they played him after initially getting the go-ahead from the PSL’s dispute resolution chamber. While Ajax have won this round, it’s not over yet. Now the ball is in Fifa’s court.