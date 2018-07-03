Actors, ZBC clash over royalties

LOCAL drama Sibahle Nje actors have accused Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation of reneging on its obligation to pay them royalties for the drama series produced by Praise Matinhure and aired on the national broadcaster between 2016 and 2017.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The actors told NewsDay yesterday that ZBC officials had refused to entertain them despite signing a contract to pay royalties at agreed rates.

“ZBC is giving us a deaf ear on payments. Five actors got their monies, but the money was very little. They kept saying we should check our bank accounts, but there is nothing yet in our accounts as we were later told that the money which was meant to pay us was used for something else,” one of the actors said.

“They claim that they have no money, yet they paid the producers long back and they keep raising our hopes high for nothing. Why does it become an issue to pay Bulawayo artistes yet Harare artistes are paid on time. We have known that the money will come late, but it is now two years gone. We feel belittled and manipulated,” the actor said.

Contacted for a comment ZBC public relations officer, Tsitsi Kanonge requested questions in writing and had not

responded by the time of going to print.