Acting PG Hodzi sworn-in

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday swore-in Acting Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi to replace Ray Goba, who was suspended a fortnight ago on allegations of gross dereliction of duty.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Hodzi was the Deputy Attorney-General prior to his latest appointment.

This came a week after Mnangagwa set up a tribunal to investigate Goba on charges of failing to prosecute high-profile graft cases, travelling without Cabinet approval, using abusive language and general abuse of office, among other charges.

Retired High Court judge Justice November Mtshiya leads the three-member tribunal investigating Goba to determine if he was fit to continue as the country’s top prosecutor.

In an interview just after being sworn-in, Hodzi said he would immediately hit the ground running, fighting against corruption.

He said Mnangagwa had assured him maximum support to achieve that objective.

Since he took over from former President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has been promising to fight against corruption, but after being accused of empty rhetoric, he fired Goba, accusing him of blocking prosecution of government bigwigs.

Goba’s appointment to the PG’s post last year was controversial and heavily politicised along Zanu PF factional lines.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Hodzi would be Acting PG for four months, pending recommendations of the tribunal handling Goba’s case.