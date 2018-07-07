7 things successful leaders always do

We are just two days away from casting our vote for our next leaders. This is a critical phase in our life as a country. The past 38 years have not been easy. In my writing, I intend to give pointers on critical matters that must shape and sharpen the next leader. The big question is: Why can’t leaders lead? People deserve to be led better.



By JONAH NYONI

The major concern has been cronyism, kleptocracy, nepotism, autocracy and misappropriated leadership. This is an ill that should be corrected. Some people won’t vote but remember, by so doing you have allowed another people to speak for you. Silence is not entirely silence. We speak in silence. Success in leadership as in any other craft is based on what we do daily. Self-development is the greatest thing that every new leader must look for.

They engage successful people

Success leaves traces. For a leader to be successful, they should be constantly looking to engage other minds that challenge them to change.

It is said that change in inevitable, but growth is optional. Every leader should learn from brighter and more informed minds so as to grow. What you stick with sticks on you. There is something that is rubbed onto you from every association.

Take responsibility/ ownership

Leaders usually take ownership of good things they have done, but most leaders won’t take ownership of the bad things that they have done. Leaders should own their failures. Taking ownership is accepting the cause and its effects. If the effects are negative the leader must take responsibility, apologise and try to make the wrong things right. We are responsible for our destiny. Now, the leader must do now what the next generation won’t regret when they look at history.

They are disciplined and effective

The next leader must be disciplined and we need to adopt a new approach altogether.

To measure discipline and effectiveness, we must now adopt a result-based management system. In our sister paper, the Zimbabwe Independent, Robert Mandeya (2015) noted: “A results-based management (RBM) system is a powerful tool that can be used to help policy-makers and decision-makers track progress and demonstrate the impact of a given policy, programme or project. In the case of Zimbabwe, if the system is holistically and sincerely adopted, it can turnaround the fortunes of many struggling entities, be they public or private. The success story of the RBM system in developed nations led to growing pressures for developing countries to adopt the new system as a way of improving performance and upholding accountability”.

Successful leaders love to bring results and they are accountable.

They know what is important

Effectiveness makes a leader know what is important and the resources that are needed to accomplish it. A great leader knows where to channel financial resources and what is important to the people they lead.

The other important thing is to improve your mind. Great leadership is about having more, better and relevant ideas and those come by improving your mind.

They are focused

As a country, we now need focus. What do we focus on? Where do we channel our energies? Which sector deserves attention? Where do we need to plant our financial resources? Focus is one thing that has lacked in Zimbabwe. We have had a lot of policies changed time and again. That shows a lack of focus. Now, leaders must be focused.

They are fearless

Challenges are inevitable and a great leader is not afraid. The leader knows that what they are about to do could crumble, but they decisively fight on. That’s the spirit of leadership.

They are thankful

A week ago, I confronted a leader who only chooses to see the worst or the bad in other people. He will never thank his team players for the work done, but he chastises them at every minute, when mistakes happen.

Leaders, must daily, learn to say thank you to team players and to the people that they have a privilege to lead.