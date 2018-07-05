5 youths in court for assault

FIVE suspected opposition youths from Bulawayo appeared in court early this week facing charges of assaulting two Zanu PF activists who were on their way to a campaign rally in Cowdray Park on May 28 this year.

BY SILAS NKALA

Nkanyiso Zulu (21), Shelton Sibanda (23), Arthur Mpala (20), Brian Ncube (18) and a 16-year-old juvenile all of Cowdray Park were not asked to plead to assault charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Adeline Mbeure on Tuesday.

Mbeure remanded them in custody to July 12 for trial.

The court heard that on May 28, Alter Dube (30) and Sikhangezile Ndiweni (28), both of Cowdray Park, were going to a Zanu PF rally at Cowdray Park terminus in Bulawayo dressed in their party regalia.

As they approached the fly-over area in the suburb, they came across the five youths who then allegedly insulted them for supporting Zanu PF.

The five then allegedly pelted the two Zanu PF activists with stones and pieces of bricks. Ndiweni and Dube later reported the matter to police, leading to the accused’s arrest.