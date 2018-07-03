3 students die in Maphisa road accident

THREE students from Gohole Secondary School died on the spot, while 12 others were injured in a road traffic accident that happened in Maphisa on Friday.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident yesterday.

“I can confirm that three children died on the spot and 12 others were injured in a road accident that happened at the 3-kilometre peg along Maphisa-Mabonyane Road. The vehicle they were travelling in was carrying 15 passengers. The driver, John Ncube was also injured and taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals together with the other students,” he said.

“The rest of the injured were taken to Maphisa Hospital. They were travelling in an Isuzu Frontier 280 BT vehicle with a South African registration number. The cause of the accident is suspected to be a tyre burst, but police are still carrying out some investigations.”

A relative to one of the injured students said they were coming from a sporting event at one of the neighbouring schools in the area. She said they were advised by teachers to put up at St Anna Secondary School since it was too late to go home.

But, she said Ncube came to the school and offered to assist them with transport.