ZNCC chapter seeks decentralisation

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter has called for the business association to decentralise its operations, saying the current set up was making decision making cumbersome.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Decentralisation is the process of distributing power away from the centre of an organisation.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of the chapter’s annual general meeting held in Bulawayo recently, ZNCC Matabeleland chapter chairperson, Golden Muoni said there was need for the chamber to decentralise its functions to avoid sluggish business operations.

“Centralisation to me it’s not a way. You see right now we have got Lupane, you can now easily get your passport there and that’s the decentralisation exercise that the government is doing. So as a business association to me it’s very key to talk about decentralisation,” Muoni said.

“At every level of the government they are talking about decentralisation. So as a business association we must be also pushing for decentralisation, so that the decision-making process doesn’t take longer. It is done instantly. In this day and age you need to lessen the time you take to make a decision, so that people are able to move efficiently and effectively,” he said.

During the general meeting, members complained that their decisions were being overturned by the Harare office.

In Zimbabwe, a number of companies, organisations and even government departments are centralised in Harare, a situation that has made decision-making cumbersome through red tape.

Muoni, who was re-elected the chapter’s chairperson for another one-year term alongside Mngane Ncube as first vice-chairperson and Brighton Ncube as second vice chairperson, called upon companies in the country to fight for space in the global market.