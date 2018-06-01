Zimra official in trouble over Hwange secretary vehicle

A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) official is in trouble after he issued a fake temporary import permit (TIP) for an impounded South Africa-registered vehicle, which belonged to Hwange company secretary, Allen Masiya to enable the owner to collect it from the police.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kenedi Ganyiwa (57), who is out on $100 bail, appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha charged with contravening sections of the Customs and Excise Act and criminal abuse of office and was remanded to June 12 for trial at the Anti-Corruption Courts.

Allegations are that on May 6, Masiya was arrested on allegations of extortion by police detectives while driving a South Africa-registered vehicle.

He was advised by the police to bring the TIP certificate to collect the vehicle.

Two days later, Masiya and Tichaona Samuriwo went to the CID headquarters armed with a fake TIP and other papers and gave them to detective Thomas Mabgwe.

Upon perusal, Mabgwe discovered that the name appearing on the TIP was Allen Manyengavana and not Allen Masiya’s and that the TIP was manually generated on the same day, May 8.

This prompted Mabgwe to seek verification from Zimra on May 9, where it was discovered that the TIP was fake and had been generated by Ganyiwa.

The State alleges Ganyiwa deliberately failed to issue the TIP electronically to conceal the offence.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.