Zimbabwe hosts property investment conference

API Events will next week host the inaugural Zimbabwe Property Investment Conference for the local real estate industry and regional investors looking to invest in the property market.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

In a statement yesterday, API Events managing director Kfir Rusin said they had received a lot of interest in terms of property investment into the country.

“We’ve received a lot of interest both from local stakeholders from both the private and public sector,” Rusin said.

Rusin said Local Government minister July Moyo will headline the conference.

“From the private sector, we have the pension funds, developers and leading regional thought leaders presenting and engaging with one another in high-level panel discussions at this year’s event,” Rusin said.

“Zimbabwe’s investment stock has risen in the eyes of the big funds targeting Africa, who use our events to investigate each market’s attractiveness.”

API Events is a South African firm that organises real estate investment and development conferences in sub-Saharan Africa annually.