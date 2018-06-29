Zim seeks global competiveness

Zimbabwe yesterday launched a policy document that lays the foundation for local products to be competitive globally.

BY KUDZA MUCHENJEKWA AND TAFADZWA MUTACHA

Addressing delegates at the launch of Zimbabwe National Intellectual Property Policy and Implementation Strategy (ZNIPPIS) 2018-2022, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the thrust of the policy “shall be to increase the international competitiveness of Zimbabwean industry and products”.

“This shall be through the application of science, technology and innovation and creativity as well as incentive for the investing in research and development.” Ziyambi said.

The development of the ZNIPPIS 2018-2022 was initiated by the ministry of Justice as it realised that Zimbabwe was in dire need of a national intellectual property policy and strategy that would provide direction on how best intellectual property could be channelled and utilised to foster economic growth and sustainable development.

According to the policy, intellectual property refers to distinct types of creations of the human mind with a direct bearing on human intellect, for which exclusive proprietary legal rights are recognised and conferred to natural or legal person for a certain period of time.

Fernando dos Santos the director general of African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation said if implemented properly, the policy would yield good results for Zimbabwe which will foster creativity in the country.

“The launch that we are witnessing today is a clear commitment of the government of Zimbabwe to harness the potential of intellectual property and to mainstream it in its developmental strategies,” he said