Zim journos join Mozambique Independence Day celebrations

JOURNALISTS based in Manicaland will join their Mozambican counterparts to celebrate Mozambique’s Independence Day on Monday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The journalists from both countries have been enjoying cordial relations for some time.

This came after journalists based in Manicaland province embarked on a tourism marketing drive where they hosted their Mozambican counterparts on a three-day media expo in the province.

More than 90 journalists from the two countries visited tourist destinations that include Nyangombe Falls and Nyanga National Park.

Zimbabwean journalists recently toured Manica province in Mozambique.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Manicaland chairman Ray Bande said: “We have been invited by our Mozambican counterparts to be part of their Independence Day celebrations on June 25. This is a good initiative since we are going to exchange notes.’’