Zim explosives smugglers in SA court

seven suspected Zimbabweans arrested at Beitbridge Border Post last week while attempting to smuggle explosives into South Africa, were yesterday denied bail and remanded to July 4 by a Musina magistrate.

Own correspondent

The accused were identified as Jubane Simelinkosi (36), Mbatha Bhekusiye (38), Ndlovu Benjamin (36), Prosper Mhlongo (49), Moyo Zanele (35), Hlongwani Rulph (32) and Ndlovu Milton (31).

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accused were jointly charged for illegal possession of explosives.

“The seven suspects in this matter have appeared before the Musina Magistrate Court today Monday 25 June 2018 on a charge of possession of illegal explosives,”

Ngoepe said.

“They were all denied bail and their cases were postponed to July 4, 2018 to allow further police investigations.”

The accused were arrested last Thursday after their suspicious-looking vehicle was stopped at a police checkpoint, leading to the recovery of 50 fused caps and 10 blasting cartridges.

Ngoepe said South African police were still probing the source of the explosives, although it is strongly believed the suspects might be part of a bigger syndicate linked to a recent spate of robberies in the Limpopo province where the criminals allegedly targetted ATMs and cash-in-transit vans.