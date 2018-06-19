Zec, Zanu PF same: Mutsekwa

FORMER Home Affairs co-minister Giles Mutsekwa has sensationally claimed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) takes orders from the ruling Zanu PF party, hence its reluctance to implement opposition parties’ demands for electoral reforms ahead of next month’s general elections.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Addressing journalists in Mutare last Friday, Mutsekwa claimed Zanu PF always defended Zec because the latter was serving its interests.

‘’If you attack [Zec] on the issue of electoral reforms, there is someone who is quick to defend (Zec) on the issue of the voters’ roll and the someone is supposed to be a political player and that is Zanu PF. There is no separation between Zanu PF and Zec,” he said.

But Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera denied the allegations.

“It’s untrue that we are similar to Zec. As a party, we also follow Zec resolutions − it’s an independent body,” he said.

Mutsekwa also applauded the private media for playing a critical role in covering the upcoming polls and exposing Zec shortcomings.

“Yes, they (the public media) broadcast our manifesto launch, but since then they have gone back to their trenches. There are only cosmetic changes, but I want to salute the private media for playing a critical role in covering the upcoming elections,’’ he said.

Addressing the same gathering, MDC-T’s parliamentary candidate for Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency, Lynette Mudehwe, dismissed the public perception that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa were the only presidential contenders in this year’s polls.

‘’We don’t want a media that tries to control the elections, ZBC captured MDC Alliance’s manifesto launch as if it is the only opposition party. How many manifestos of parties have they broadcast?’’ she asked.

‘’Zimbabwe is not only about two political parties and the elections are not only between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa,’’ she added.