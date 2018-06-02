Zec wants civil servants to vote in own wards

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said civil servants deployed to conduct the upcoming elections must be posted in their respective wards, where they are registered to vote to enable them to cast their ballots.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Under the new biometric voter registration (BVR) system, eligible voters are required to cast their ballots at a particular polling station within their wards instead of voting at any centre across the country as was the case.

Zec has hired civil servants such as teachers and police officers to conduct the elections as well as provide security during the duration of the election period.

Zec commissioner, Qhubani Moyo urged authorities to ensure civil servants recruited for the elections are deployed in their respective wards allow them to exercise their right to vote.

“The most ideal thing is that if one is a teacher, she or he is supposed to be deployed in his or her own ward so that they are able to vote. I suppose this also apply to police officers who are involved in the elections,” he said in his address at a Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) conference on elections in Bulawayo on Thursday.

In Bulawayo, acting officer commanding the province Assistant Commissioner Jimmy Khumalo said they were geared for the elections, adding the police will deploy more than 2 300 officers to the 410 polling stations in the city.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed July 30 as the date for the elections.

Meanwhile, an independent election watchdog — the Zimbabwe Election Support Network — has called on Zec to ensure transparency in all electoral processes in line with Mnangagwa’s promise to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

“Zesn urges the Zec to finalise the process of compiling the voters’ roll in time and ensure that the final voters’ roll is comprehensive, accurate and current. This will enhance public trust and confidence in the electoral process,” Zesn said on Thursday.

“Zesn stresses the need for transparency in all electoral processes, hence, it is crucial for Zec to ensure that key electoral information is made available timeously such as disclosing information on the procurement of ballot materials.”