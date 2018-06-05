ZC appoints van der Bijl as consultant

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has appointed Vintcent van der Bijl, a former International Cricket Council umpires and referees manager, as a consultant with immediate effect.

In a Press statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said van der Bijl is expected to assist and work closely with the board, the executive and national team management.

By Freeman Makopa

“Vintcent van der Bijl, the former International Cricket Council umpires and referees manager, has been appointed consultant to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) with immediate effect. He will assist ZC in all cricket matters, working closely with the board, the executive and national team management to map out a positive, constructive path forward, The move to appoint the South African cricket legend — a former Natal and Middlesex fast bowler — is part of a major initiative by ZC to restructure its domestic and international cricket,” the ZC statement read.

ZC lost former managing director, Faisal Hasnain, who stepped down following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2019 International Cricket Council World Cup.

The organisation recently appointed Indian Lalchand Rajput on a short-term deal as coach, following the sacking of Heath Streak following the the team’s failure to qualify for the cricket World Cup.