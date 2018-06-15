ZC accused of insincerity

ZIMBABWE Cricket has been accused of insincerity by a representative of the players as negotiations over the national team cricketers’ outstanding salaries and match fees appear to have hit a brick wall.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

National cricket team players , who are reportedly owed two months’ salaries and match fees from their tour to Sri Lanka which took place in July last year have threatened to boycott the upcoming triangular Twenty20 International series against Australia and Pakistan.

The players have given ZC until June 25 to resolve the issue, failing which they will boycott the T20 tri-series that is set to take place in Harare from July 1.

The players’ lawyer, Gerald Mlotshwa, yesterday wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket, Sports Minister Kazembe Kazembe and the Federation of International Cricketers Association expressing disappointment as ZC’s slow pace in resolving the impasse and sticking to their initial demands.

Mlotshwa also revealed that his clients formed a representative body on June 1.

“Our instructions are to state, in writing to Zimbabwe Cricket, as we hereby do that, that there appears to be no seriousness on the part of the union in resolving issues related to our client’s member’s long outstanding salaries and other emoluments, all of which are known to you intimately.

“Several of client’s members have continued to train, and play in games, purely as a demonstration of their good faith regarding the amicable resolution of what is in essence, an unfair labour practice, on the part of Zimbabwe Cricket.”

The players accused ZC board chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani of refusing “to undertake, in writing, the manner, and dates by which our client’s member’s outstanding payments shall be made in full.”