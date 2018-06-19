Zanu PF activist (63) accused of assaulting fellow party member

A 63-YEAR-OLD Zanu PF member in Bulawayo has landed herself in trouble after she allegedly assaulted a fellow party member accusing him of being a sellout and belonging to the deposed G40 faction.

BY SILAS NKALA

Edinah Bessie Sameke denied the assault allegations when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nyaradzo Ringisayi last week. She filed an application for discharge citing lack of evidence linking her to the offence. The magistrate remanded the matter to June 25 for ruling in her application for discharge.

The court heard that Sameke allegedly assaulted fellow Zanu PF activist Misheck Magombedze (51) of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo, during a provincial party meeting on January 19 this year.

As a result of the attack, Magombedze allegedly lost two teeth and a medical affidavit was produced in court as evidence.