Youngster runs veteran Black down

ZIMBABWE tennis legend, Wayne Black yesterday faltered in his bid to earn a place in the main draw for the ITF Men’s Circuit Futures at Harare Sports Club after he fell to United States youngster, Ciro Lampasas in his latest comeback into the game.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Despite the loss, the 44-year-old Black, who briefly came out of retirement for the Davis Cup competition in 2015 and quit again after he struggled, was satisfied with his performance considering he is the oldest in this year’s edition.

“My opponent played well, he played smart against and old guy. There isn’t much I can ask for; I can’t ask for too much, I am happy with the first two wins. If I put a little more practice maybe I could have smacked him like my child today. I might play again next week will see how the body feels; it needs a few days to recover” he said. He first beat Alex Brenner from the USA in the first round 7-5 6-2, followed by a win over USA’s Jordan Parker 1-6 6-3 6-4.

This competition carries a prize money of $15 000.