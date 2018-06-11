Yadah overpower lifeless Chapungu

JOHANNES Sibanda was the destroyer in-chief with a brace that helped Yadah overcome a lifeless Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Yadah FC . . . . . . (2) 3

Chapungu . . . . . . . . 0

Yadah were dominant from the start and raced ahead on five minutes, courtesy of Brian Mapfumo who toe-poked the ball into the nets from a throw-in by Willard Kalongoda.

Two minutes earlier Ralph Matema had missed an opportunity after winning possession in the penalty area. But Sibanda added the second on 25 minutes with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area to beat goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze.

Chapungu also threatened on 37 minutes with Emmanuel Chitambo’s effort drawing a fine save from goalkeeper Collen Phiri In the second half, Chapungu had a good chance on 51 minutes but Allan Tavarwisa missed a headed opportunity.

Sibanda was, however, not finished yet as he completed his double with a headed goal, profiting from a defensive mix-up by Chapungu.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama, however, put on brave face insisting they will avoid relegation. “We didn’t come to the party, we conceded two goals against the run of play, maybe we didn’t do much in terms of preparedness. But we had some opportunites, we were getting there but couldn’t score. We have to go back and try address the short comings, we need to work on the mental aspect of it,” he said.

His counterpart, Thomas Ruzive, was pleased with the result. “We played very well. We are improving. Going into this match our conversion rate wasn’t good and the fact that we didn’t concede it was a five star performance. Our object of playing better than we did last term is on track. It was good performance by Johanness as well, he scored again in the last match.”

Teams:

Yadah: S Mafukidze, W Kalongoda, W Chakanyonga, A Makopa, J Chitereki, B Mapfumo, E Karembo, C Sekete (L Murape 63’), M Musiyakuvi, J Sibanda (G Mugabe 88’), R Matema (M Meleka 88’)

Chapungu: C Phiri, E Chitambo, R Bota, B Mbavarira, M Muchangani, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni, T Khumbuyani (T Chimoyo 48’), A Tavarwisa, B Mtigo, X Ncube (P Marufu 48’)