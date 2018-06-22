Winky D headlines Get Out and Vote launch

MULTI-AWARD winning dancehall singer Winky D, will tomorrow headline a stellar line-up of performers who will provide entertainment at the Get Out & Vote campaign launch courtesy of the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and its partners at Overspill Shops in Epworth near Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The two-in-one free event is meant to encourage citizens to vote ahead of the forthcoming elections scheduled for July 30.

At the event, the Ninja President, as the chanter is popularly known among his hordes of fans, will share the stage with fellow dancehall artistes Kinnah, Silent Killer, Jah Signal and Lady Squanda.

The ERC executive director Tawanda Chimhini said the Get Out & Vote campaign seeks to encourage citizens to become active, positive and peaceful contributors to Zimbabwe’s progress by exercising their right to vote.

“As the July 30 polls draw closer, ERC, a think tank and advocacy institution on elections and democracy, together with our partners will on Saturday (tomorrow) launch nationwide elections awareness campaign which includes top musicians meant to educate and mobilise citizens to participate in electoral processes by not only going out to vote on the election day, but also observing the electoral process,” he said.

“As the elections date approaches, it is prudent to mobilise citizens to go out and vote. It is a fallacy that people, especially young ones, are not worried about politics. If they are engaged almost everyone that registered to vote during the biometric voter registration process can go out to vote.”

He said after the launch, the campaign will then spread through direct outreach in communities, churches, pubs and beerhalls and market places dotted across the country. “The campaign from its inception will make the marginalised communities youth, women and people with disabilities a priority, and make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to vote,” he said.

ERC has in the past led successful campaigns like the X1G ahead of the 2013 elections to encourage youths to register and vote, the Communities in Action which encouraged citizens to engage their local leaders, said the event is all about informing voters about their civic rights and responsibilities.