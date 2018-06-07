We don’t trust Zim with investment just yet: Netherlands

NETHERLANDS ambassador to Zimbabwe, Barbara van Hellemond says the African nation still has a long way to go before it can be trusted with investment from her country.
BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA
Speaking at a business to business matchmaking seminar yesterday involving farmers in livestock, horticulture and poultry from Netherlands and Zimbabwe yesterday, Hellemond said there was still more that Zimbabwe needed to do to attract Dutch investors.
“We are not talking about investors yet,” she said. “There is still more to be done by Zimbabwe to have investors in the country, values that they need to have in order like the rule of law, anti-corruption and also a stable economy.
“However, we are here to build trust with Zimbabwe as a nation.”
Presently, trade between the two countries is heavily skewed in the Netherlands’ favour.
Statistical agency, Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency says between January 2017 and March this year, exports to Netherlands totaled $3,67 million, while imports from that country were $24,56 million.
Hellemond was speaking at a seminar organised by BancABC meant to help farmers in the livestock, horticulture and poultry sectors get investment from companies in the Netherlands.
BancABC brought in several companies from the Netherlands to engage with local farmers.
The objective of the mission was to introduce and familiarise Dutch companies with the Zimbabwean market and to generate investment along with trade opportunities between the two countries.
Agriculture, Lands and Rural Settlement minister Perrance Shiri said the meeting was meant to build relationships with other countries, a policy direction the government was taking.
“Such a trade mission compliments the efforts being made by the current government to resuscitate our agricultural system and bring back the country to its African bread basket status.
“Our President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been travelling across the world to advise investors that Zimbabwe is now open for business,” he said.
ZimTrade acting chief executive officer, Allan Mujuru said the meeting was good as it could re-energise horticulture in Zimbabwe.
“There is massive potential, if you recall in the 1990s, Zimbabwe was one of the biggest horticulture exporters in Africa followed by Kenya.
“But, fast forward to 2017, in Kenya horticulture is a billion-dollar business, while in Zimbabwe it is in the millions,” he said.
claudius
Comment…no investors risks their money to a coup gvt ,they fear victimization and corruption .no investors put money in cashless economy.the country need own money like other countries .we can shout zimbabwe is open for business unless we solve cash crisis and introduce zimbabwe dollars
RTGS
Saw a just recent news clip where a bank ran out of money and they was mayhem outside the bank when they were told that there was not money . New money is being issued and the bank runs out of money??? Lord Help us
Ex-Mnangagwa Supporter
With Mnangagwa enthusiastically supporting thieves in his cabinet like Supa Mandiwanzira, Obert Mpofu, Gumbo and Mukupe, this is a wise decision by Netherlands. Mnangagwa has shown that he pays only lip service to corruption, which is the biggest killer of investments. Already Supa is arranging corrupt deals for himself and friends like Ozias Bvute to corruptly benefit from the sale of state businesses like Netone and Telecel.
Meantime, Ozias Bvute, a Supa thief friend, is going to be corruptly elected to parliament after being endorsed by Mnangagwa. Once he gets a seat, Mnangagwa will invite him to join to join other thieves in cabinet.
Voting for ED means the new cabinet will be about 70 percent thieves.
Investors will need to pay bribes to get anything done. And they will likely also get their property corruptly stolen from them by the Supa and Oberts of Mnangagwa’s new cabinet once they build attractive and profitable businesses in Zimbabwe.
Mnangagwa has known about this corruption for years now and is happy for it to continue, hence no arrests. He promotes thieves to cabinet, he does not punish them.
gti
Apa wataura CHOKWADI. 70% thieves you are right.
eliasha
i am sorry netherlands whilst you utter chaotic statements majority of investors from other countries are jumping onto the zimbabwe train, very unfortunate for your sentiments and your country
jos
Netherland is just but one country they are free to or not to join us good luck to them