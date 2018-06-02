We are a junta govt: Mohadi

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi yesterday stole the limelight for the wrong reasons when he told thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a rally in Chegutu that the current administration is a “junta government”.

BY NUNURAI JENA/STEPHEN CHADENGA

Giving closing remarks at the rally held at Pfupajena Stadium, Mohadi said there was nothing to be ashamed of in being a junta government.

“It is true, we are a junta government because we are all trained soldiers and cadres. There is nothing untoward about it,” he said.

“Yes, we were soldiers, we were cadres and now we are preparing the ground.

“Our enemies are going to provoke us, but because we have all these people. We will not be fazed.”

A junta is defined as a military or political group that rules after taking power by force.

This resonated with what President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) said during his speech that nothing will change after elections.

“Nothing is going to change; nothing will change after elections, Zanu PF is in power and will continue in power.

“We don’t waste time fighting puppies,” he said to thunderous applause.

Mnangagwa came into power after the military forced long-serving former President Robert Mugabe out.

Meanwhile, a young medical doctor on Thursday wept at a Zanu PF youth convention held in Gweru after he failed to contain emotions, as he thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration for awarding medical practitioners a salary increment after they went on strike for weeks.

Patrick Mugoni, who was introduced as a representative of the Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association, left thousands of Zanu PF delegates amused when he took to the podium and broke down twice on stage, as he thanked Zanu PF leaders for their “intervention” in ending the strike.

After chanting the Zanu PF slogan, Mugoni thanked the government for awarding doctors a salary increment of more than 100%, which he described as “high” before breaking down.

Mugoni attempted a second speech, where he was thanking Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for his intervention before weeping for the second time and leaving the stage.

Mugoni left the stage wiping tears from his face before sitting in VVIP podium where he covered his face with a scarf, which he used to wipe off his tears.

Several youths in the crowd could be heard laughing, saying Mugoni could have had one too many drinks to put up such a performance.

But ZHDA has distanced itself from Mugoni’s antics, saying the organisation was apolitical.

“The council of former NEC members of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has noted with great concern the recent developments pertaining to the meddling of ZHDA office bearers in activities of political parties,” ZHDA said in statement

“Specifically, we note the indecorous conduct and utterances made by Dr P Mugoni at a Zanu PF rally in Gweru, where he conflated his political opinions and those of all government-employed doctors.”

ZHDA said Mugoni should be suspended pending investigations, and if found guilty, disciplined for bringing the name of the association into disrepute.