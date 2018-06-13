Warriors star arrested

WARRIORS striker Tendai Ndoro (pictured) spent the weekend behind bars in South Africa for allegedly assaulting his wife Thando.

BY HENRY MHARA

According to media reports from down South, the Ajax Cape Town player was arrested on Saturday and appeared at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday, charged with assault.

He was granted R1 000 bail and the matter was postponed until later this month.

Sowetan newspaper yesterday reported that the striker was arrested following a “nasty” fight with his wife of six months at their home in Boksburg on Tuesday last week.

He allegedly strangled the complainant Thando, before throwing a TV set at her, which she managed to dodge.

The newspaper quoted National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane who confirmed that Ndoro is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Thando also confirmed that she opened a case against her husband, whom she wedded in December, after he allegedly tried to choke her following a dispute over car keys.

She said she had suffered enough humiliation from Ndoro, who she also accused of infidelity.

“He started changing around March this year. He would always get calls from girls here and there but it’s nothing I took seriously,” she was quoted by the newspaper saying.

“He wanted the car keys and I didn’t give him because I was supposed to drop my son off at school.

“He pinned me on the bed and strangled me while he searched for the keys. He then picked up a TV and threw it at me but I managed to dodge it and it hit the wall,” she said.

“I called the police but they advised me not to open a case yet and talk things through with my husband.”

Thando said Ndoro called a family meeting, where he again lost his temper.

“He tried to make me sign documents stating that I was not his legal wife as we are only married traditionally. I refused to sign those documents and he lost his mind and threw a bottle of juice, which broke against the wall and pieces of broken glass hit some people in the room.”

Thando then went to open a case of domestic violence against the player at the Boksburg police station.

Ndoro’s lawyer Tshepo Moshoeshoe said his client “was doing OK”.

The incident is a huge embarrassment to the striker who is known for flaunting his wife on social media platforms. The two had a traditional wedding in December.

Ndoro was part of the Warriors squad that beat Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations at the National Sports Stadium, playing 71 minutes before being substituted by Evans Rusike.

He was overlooked for the Cosafa tournament that finished last week, and his place in the team is now threatened by the emergence of star Tino Kadewere who shone the brightest at the regional tournament.

The striker hardly played football last season, with his few appearances for Ajax Cape attracting trouble for the side.

The club was docked points for fielding him, as he had also played for Orlando Pirates and Al Faisaly in Saudia Arabia, in contravention of Fifa rules, which does not allow a player to feature for three clubs in a single season.

Initially, though, when Ajax sought clarity from the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC), Ndoro was cleared to play. The PSL appealed the DRC’s decision and, ever since, the case has devolved into a complete mess. There have been numerous arbitration hearings and court cases, and it’s still not over.

The case resumes tomorrow when the South Gauteng High court is expected to make a ruling, a decision which could throw the whole league into a total chaos.

Ajax is looking to preserve their 15th–place finish in the Absa Premiership standings — their initial season-ending berth prior to being docked points for matches in which the “ineligible” Ndoro featured.

Tomorrow’s High Court hearing is to have the arbitrator’s ruling to dock the relegated Ajax points for playing Ndoro overturned and, as such, given a chance to play in the promotional play-offs.

Ajax lost an urgent interdict to have the promotion play-offs halted, the mini-league continued and Black Leopards secured a place in the PSL for next season.

Now, though, if Ajax are successful in court, the big problem begins for the PSL.

If Ajax are restored to their 15th position, the play-offs have to be replayed; so it will probably lead to even more court cases.