Warrior joins Algerian giants

JOHANNESBURG — Highlands Park striker Charlton Mashumba has departed the newly-promoted Absa Premiership club in search of greener pastures in Algeria.

KickOff

Mashumba has reportedly penned a deal with Algerian Ligue 1 side USM Alger, after spending the past two seasons at the Lions of the North.

The 25-year-old, who scored just one goal for Owen da Gama’s side last season, is believed to have jetted into Algiers last week to join his new side ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Zimbabwean international was spotted in the club’s gear for the first time since the team reported for pre-season on Sunday.

Mashumba previously turned out for NFD outfit Jomo Cosmos, where he rose to prominence after netting 17 goals to help the side earn promotion to the PSL in 2014/15.

USMA have been bolstering their squad in an effort to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, which they last won in 2015/16, as well as challenge for the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup, in which they are currently top of Group D.

The club on Monday also confirmed the arrival of new French coach Thierry Froger.