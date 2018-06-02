Victorious is certain, don’t be a victim

When your vision is clouded by disappointments, as you move along treacherous terrains and your future seems bleak, somehow you have to find the inner zeal to keep going.

By STEVE NYAMBE

This is because when the world seems to have neglected you, you feel like you are caged and isolated, you have to find the willpower to believe that you are not alone.

Do not feel defeated, neglected or impoverished.

As long as there is life in you, you have a chance to turn around your fortunes.

You have the ammunition in you.

That power is called faith.

All great inventors had it, battle warriors have it, Biblical men had it.

They used it and overcame all hindering circumstances that came their way.

One of these people was Abraham.

He came from nothing and became something.

Abraham is known as the great father of faith because he believed in God.

Realise this now

You then realise that most of the times you need to rely on God’s word.

His word is the answer to any of your challenges.

For, with his word, He created the heavens and the earth.

The earth is a product of God’s annointed utterance.

No matter how hard the storms blow, if you you are anchored in the word, they will do you no harm.

The apostles

The apostles once had a trip, where they travelled by boat on a sea.

As they were travelling, a storm hit, when Jesus was asleep.

The storm was so bad that they thought they they were all going to die.

They had forgotten one little detail, they were travelling with Jesus, who had been the first to bode the boat.

When Jesus woke up, he commanded the sea to be quiet and with that calmness was restored.

The same applies with your life.

The Holy scriptures say the Lord God is faithful, he can’t tempt you beyond what you can bear.

Do you know that all the temptations that come your way are temptations that you are able to bear?

They are never big enough to break your neck.

But they are big enough to strengthen your arteries.

All the problems that you are facing, you have hidden power of faith to overcome.

Be strong and courageous.

For this battle is not yours and what is yours is the victory.

Victorious victory is certain, don’t be a victim.

Throw away that victim mentality and don’t succumb to any pressure.

Delight and dance because at the end of the game, you will be pronounced the winner.

You are strategically positioned to win.

Perplexed and distressed

If you are perplexed and distressed, remember Jesus said, I will be with you always, even to the end of the world.

Things may seem like they are not working out, but all things work together for good to them that love the Lord.

Even though they don’t work out, still just consider that the footsteps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord.

Guns maybe behind and arrows ahead, but still there is going to be a way to escape.

Never forget that, “it’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it,” observed Lou Holtz.

So carry your load with your anointed hands of faith.

It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com