Vic Falls to intensify environmental sanitation campaign

THE environmental sub-commitee of Victoria Falls Municipality, has led a clean-up exercise in Chinotimba high-density suburb in commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Civil society groups, churches, hotels, environmentalists, schools, as well as environmental youth ambassadors took part in the event, which sought to promote good environmental sanitation practices among residents.

Municipal health officer, Tongai Ncube said the clean-up marked a starting point to green and rid the town of communicable diseases.

Cleaning started at 7am and ended around midday on Tuesday at deputy mayor, Norris Nyathi’s ward 7, KoBusi rank.

Addressing volunteers after the clean-up campaign, Ncube said: “This is a build up towards zero tolerance to litter launch … where every last Friday of every month, we will be designated as a clean-up day from 9am to 11am.”

He said everyone is a steward of the environment.

Ncube said although there had been no cholera or typhoid outbreaks in the town, measures to curb outbreaks, such as cleaning up the environment, had to be put in place.

“Litter promotes contamination and where there is dirt, vectors like flies breed … so once we clean, we are increasing general ambiance of our tourist town and also protecting ourselves against such diseases,” he said.

The World Environment Day, is commemorated on June 5 annually.