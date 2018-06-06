US, Canada, Mexico joint World Cup bid charms Zim

Zimbabwe has been charmed by the joint 2026 World Cup host bid that comprises three countries — United States, Canada and Mexico.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Some of the committee members of United Bid met with government and Zifa officials yesterday to present their case, where they are seeking the country’s vote to help them earn the hosting rights for the tournament in eight years’ time.

The delegation comprises of Steven Reed, president of the Canadian Soccer Association, Decio De Maria president of the Mexican Football Federation, Jim Brown, who is the chief executive officer of the bid committee.

Zifa president, Philip Chiyangwa said they had been impressed by the joint bid and would consider supporting it.

“I am happy to say that we have been hosting them in the country since yesterday. We had the opportunity to share views, on the forthcoming vote for the 2026 World Cup bid. And we have consulted our government, who are warm to the United Bid. We had a meeting this morning (yesterday) with Foreign Affairs minister (Sibusiso Moyo). Accordingly, I am happy to say the government is supporting the United Bid” he said.

Reed praised Zimbabwe’s hospitality and was optimistic their bid will win on June 13, where the final decision will be made by the Fifa congress,

“We are very appreciative of the president and the minister and the government for their support. We are appreciative of that and we hope to be successful with our United Bid come June 13. We are looking forward to that day” he said. De Maria believes that the United Bid will be the foundation of making other countries unite in future.

“I think this United Bid is a very important message to the world because football is powerful; it can put together countries and the message of bringing all the three countries together is the future of football. It is a very important message in football because it makes the world unite, the world must be united. Hopefully, on June 13, the outcome of the voting, the Fifa congress will find the willingness by most countries to send that message to the world, football is the important part to send that message,” he said.