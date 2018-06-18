Typhoid scare hits Harare

RESIDENTS of Harare’s Hopley, Mbare and Epworth high-density suburbs were on the edge yesterday amid reports of a fresh typhoid outbreak since Saturday.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Sources in the health sector said most of the suspected cases were being referred to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital and Wilkins Hospital.

But, Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa yesterday allayed the fears, saying only two cases were recorded two weeks ago.

“Most of these speculative reports are being circulated on social media, but I would like to assure the residents that we only had two cases two weeks ago and the people were referred to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital,” he said.

Typhoid, a highly contagious bacterial disease hits the city early this year with about 200 suspected cases recorded in January.

Parirenyatwa warned that as long as there was poor sanitation, irregular refuse disposal, poor sewage systems and a lot of illegal vending activities, Harare will never curb the disease.