Two ‘prophets’ in court for vehicle theft

TWO self-proclaimed Karoi prophets appeared at the Beitbridge Magistrates Court early this week charged with stealing a taxi cab which they later attempted to sell.

BY SILAS NKALA

The accused, Type Mutumwa and Jephta Zishiri, are alleged to have hired Tinashe Gorejena’s unregistered taxi in Dhulivhadzimo on May 4 this year before they stole the vehicle, a Honda Fit and drove it to Karoi, where they were arrested while attempting to sell it.

Beitbridge magistrate Langton Mkwengi remanded them in custody to June 27.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that prior to the incident the accused, who used to operate from a shrine located close to White Lodge, had hired Gorejena’s taxi on a number of occasions and had become regular clients.

On May 4 this year, the two approached the taxi driver and indicated they wanted to hire the taxi again. They allegedly sweet-talked Gorejena into releasing the car into their custody for “a while” so they could visit a girlfriend on the understanding that they would bring it back shortly.

The accused allegedly immediately switched off their mobile phones and drove to their hideout at Slaughter Farm located between Lion’s Den and Karoi in Mashonaland West province.

On June 3 this year, police met Zishiri in Karoi while scouting for buyers for the car, leading to his arrest. Mutumwa was arrested a week later, leading to the recovery of the vehicle valued at $4 000.