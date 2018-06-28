Trust demands land for Nkomo memorial college

Lalangwe Mbambangwe Memorial Trust has petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding land for construction of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo School of Tourism and Hospitality in Matobo.

BY SILAS NKALA

The trust, founded by an ex- Zipra cadres in honour of the late nationalist and former Vice-President, claimed in a petition to Mnangagwa that previous efforts to secure land for the proposed school had hit a brick wall.

Founder of the trust, Linganiso Mdabuko Nyathi said they wanted to set up provincial structures in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe in honour of Nkomo, other heroes and heroines to document the struggle for independence.

“Nyathi and the trust do not have structures, machinery or equipment of protecting any political party interest, but it is there to honour the late VP Nkomo, other heroes and heroines,” reads the petition.

Nyathi said he had noticed that people were divided along political lines, making it difficult to collectively document records of the liberation struggle.