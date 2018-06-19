Top cop accused of raping subordinate

A TOP police officer based in Bindura has been accused of raping a female subordinate after offering her a lift from Harare to the Mashonaland Central provincial capital, three weeks ago.

According to a leaked police internal communication, the incident allegedly occurred on May 26.

“The accused person was once the officer-in-charge of the complainant who is a constable,” part of the charge sheet read.

“On the above date and time, the accused person gave the complainant a lift from Harare to Bindura. On arrival, he offered to drop the complainant at her residence after all passengers had disembarked.

“The accused person drove towards Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University and parked at a seclude place. The accused person locked the doors using the central locking system and jumped to the back seat where the complainant was sitting. He raped her once.

“After the rape, the accused person drove the complainant home. The complainant reported the matter to her husband (details given) on the same day.”

The police communication added the complainant’s husband advised her not to report the case, but she defied his advice and reported the matter at Bindura Central Police Station on June 15 under RRB number 3553389.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident, saying: “The matter was only reported on Friday and the accused appeared in court today [yesterday]. I don’t know the outcome of the court process, whether he is now on bail or remanded in custody.”