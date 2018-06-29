Tocky Vibes, Shinsoman invade Bulawayo

DANCEHALL artiste Tocky Vibes, who is riding high with his track Tipei Maoko, will tonight share the stage with waning fellow chanter Shinsoman at a show dubbed Dancehall Night at Club 09 in Bulawayo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

At the concert Shinsoman is expected to use the opportunity to reignite his fading career and also reconnect with his Bulawayo fans that used to eat off his hands every time he performed in the city a couple of years back.

Speaking to Southern Eye Life & Style yesterday, the club’s spokesperson DJ Sweeto said the show will be a clash between Bulawayo-based artistes and the Harare duo of Shinsoman and Tocky Vibes.

“The show will be headlined by the two Harare artistes, but we foresee it being more of a clash between them and the locals. High riding Hwabaraty, DJ Tawaz, Western Kazens and TMXT will hold it down for Bulawayo and the locals are no push over when it comes to live performances,” he said.

“Patrons must expect an explosive night, where artistes will exchange notes in the Zimdancehall industry. The show will also expose some dancehall artistes who have been a shadow of other artistes from other genres because dancehall in Bulawayo is not that big.”

The new night club formerly Hustlers Night club, situated at Montecarlo Centre along Fife Street has come as a relief to many local performers who have been using it as a venue for their album or single launches.

Last week Afro-pop musician Mzoe7 launched his brand new track dubbed Ulimenemene, while a fortnight ago upcoming rapper Dweezy Boi launched his debut EP at the same venue.