They wanted to kill me: Mutseyami

FORMER Musikavanhu MP Prosper Mutseyami (MDC-T) has opened up on his recent attack by suspected hitmen in Mutare ahead of last week’s sitting of the nomination court, saying it was politically-motivated.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutseyami, who is contesting the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency on an MDC Alliance ticket, claimed that his attackers were paid to eliminate him from the election race.

“I am told these people were following me, when I stopped my car they came from behind and hit me on the head with an iron bar and from there I didn’t know what was happening,’’ he said.

“They wanted to kill me. I am told the assailants were paid almost $900 and I want to thank God for saving me and those who took care of me after the assault.”

The incident happened at a time both Mutseyami and MDC-T’s women assembly boss Lynette Karenyi were contesting against each other in the party’s primary elections.

The MDC-T leadership then appointed Mutseyami as its official candidate after the primary elections failed to produce an outright winner.

A record 14 parliamentary candidates have registered to contest for the constituency against Zanu PF’s sitting MP Esau Mupfumi and activist Lynette Mudehwe who will represent the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T faction.

Mutseyami said when elected into office he would influence Mutare City Council to resolve water shortages in the constituency.

“It’s known that the issue of water is a major issue in the constituency and I will try to sit down with Mutare City Council on how the situation can be handled.”