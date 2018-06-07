Tertiary institutions in battle of minds

MORE than 13 tertiary institutions and members of the public are set to battle for honours at the national debate tournament finals set from tomorrow until Sunday at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

One of the organisers of the debate, Nompilo Nkomo of Youth-led Innovative Engagement with Leadership and Development (Yield), told NewsDay Life &Style that they are well prepared for the three-day competition.

“We are excited about organising this big event.

“All is set for the competition, teams will start arriving in Bulawayo on Thursday (today) and those who have not registered will go on to register before the start of the competitions,” he said.

“So far, a total of 13 institutions have confirmed their participation, but we have more that will join us on Thursday, (today) since it is an open competition and we are expecting even people who are out of school and even high school pupils.”

Nkomo said the group stages will start tomorrow, with the finalists battling it out on Sunday night.

“We expect Sunday night to be explosive, it will be a night of show of power and excellence. After this event we have many in the pipeline and we will publicise them soon.

“This year’s theme is Dismantling Privilege, because debate is a platform to change narratives, particularly harmful social narratives.

“For instance, changing the nature of patriarchy and our society, debate has been dominated by males so the theme is symbolic to getting more female participation,” she said.

Yield, a youth led organisation, has been organising the debate competition for the past five years having started off as a one-day event at Lupane State University and has grown into a major national event.