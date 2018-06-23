Temwanjira on ZPC Kariba’s radar

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League leading goal scorer David Temwanjira could find a new home at ZPC Kariba in the second half of the season, if the power utility side has its way in the mid-season transfer window.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Temwanjira (25) has banged in nine goals in 17 matches for struggling Shabanie Mine and sources say ZPC Kariba officials have been following up on the player’s progress and watched him in Shabanie Mine’s last game against Herentals in Harare.

After beating Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium last Sunday, ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi said he would be beefing up his squad by bringing in a striker, even if it meant getting a player from outside the country.

Yesterday, Tamirepi could not be drawn into divulging any names after he was probed about Temwanjira.

“It is not a yet a done deal. We have identified four players and it’s too early to come out with names. We are still in the market and it is a process and we are still in that process,” he said.

“I won’t say anything about Temwanjira, but next week, I will be in a position to say how much ground we would have covered.”

Temwanjira joined Chicken Inn in 2015 from Chiredzi FC and was part of coach Joey Antipas’ championship winning team, but did not have much game time at the Gamecocks and was released in 2016.

In 2017, he joined Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Africa Trust before joining the financially-crippled Shabanie Mine, where has been a revelation for the side, scoring nine goals in 17 games for a club that has only won two matches, drawn eight and lost seven and sit precariously on position 15 on the log standings.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Caps United, ZPC Kariba have made a marked improvement, winning three of their four games against Bulawayo City, Chapungu United, Bulawayo City and a goalless draw against Harare City, taking them to position 10 after a slow start to the season.

They lost three points for the win against Bulawayo City after they used an ineligible player at Nyamhunga Stadium on May 27, having lost their first game of the season without kicking a ball after they refused to travel to Harare for a home game against FC Platinum.