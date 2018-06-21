Telecel introduces new voice bundles

MOBILE operator Telecel Zimbabwe has announced on-net voice bundles that will see subscribers getting up to 2 500 minutes talk-time coupled with longer validity periods of up to one month.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

In a statement yesterday, Telecel communications and branding director Obert Mandimika said the company’s on-net voice bundles allowed subscribers to call Telecel numbers at heavily discounted rates throughout the day.

“As Telecel, we acknowledge the rapid growth of data but through engagement with our customers and through deliberations on our various platforms, the issue of having an affordable voice package that allows subscribers to actually call for longer kept coming up hence the launch of this exciting on-net voice offer,” he said.

Mandimika said the on-net voice bundles came in various denominations namely 50c; $1; $3; $5 and $10 which allow subscribers to call Telecel numbers for up to 60 minutes, 150 minutes, 500 minutes, 1200 minutes and 2 500 minutes respectively.

The Telecel on-net voice bundles caters for subscribers with different usage patterns by allowing them to call at discounted rates throughout the day and offering extended validity periods of up to 30 days.

“We structured our on-net voice bundles in such a way that they allow flexibility to subscribers by making them usable throughout the whole day and making them valid for up to 30 days,” Mandimika said.

“The flexibility offered by our on-net voice bundles ensure that we have catered for different market segments with special focus on individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses and even small to medium corporate entities that still depend heavily on voice calls as they conduct their day to day business activities.”