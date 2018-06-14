TBF to host new pageant

LOCAL entertainment group Team Big Family (TBF) is set to host the inaugural Miss Glamorous 2018 on September 8.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Organiser and Team Big Family chief executive officer Chengetai Mashiringwani told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that unlike other pageants which look for beauty Miss Glamourous is looking for models with a passion for modelling and a big heart.

“We have decided to put aside height, skin and (physical) beauty at this pageant because some people are passionate about modelling and have been restricted by skin and height so this is all about the passion and those with a caring heart for the community,” he said.

“The aim is to encourage young women to be more than just beautiful faces, who fully know the importance of education and self-empowerment and who were ready to stretch their hands towards our community.”

Mashiringwani said the pageant has already attracted over 30 aspiring models and they are working with other accomplished models such as Tumelo Nare and Anita Kubie to ensure the success of the event.

Kubie, who is the Miss Legacy Zimbabwe 2018 first princess, confirmed the development.

Afro-pop artiste, Peace “Ba Shupi” Ndlovu, Briss Mbada and Fucci are scheduled to provide entertainment at the event.

Initiated in 2012, Team big Family has been working hard to make a name in local showbiz and bankrolled Tehn Diamond’s Tehn Outta Tehn Tour that featured songstress Ammara Brown which saw the artistes performing in the country’s 10 provinces.