Tatenda, inspirational story of success

The routine has always been the straitjacket direct instructional presentation of the “how to succeed narrative” in most motivational texts.

By Beniah Munengwa

Title: Tatenda (An Inspirational Novel)

Author: Simbarashe Nyamadzawo

Publisher: Gumiguru Incorporated (2018)

ISBN: 978-0-7974-8245-6

But Nyamadzawo’s is a different case. His book is an alternative presentation of the motivational story as it merges inspirational toolkits with a fictional storyline that adopts the “life as it happens” approach.

The inspirational novel recounts the story of a young man, Tatenda, who loses his father at a tender age and is raised by his mother. He then goes on to learn in peri-urban environments, where he does not allow his falls to affect his destiny. Flying colours are what best describes his results in spite of his demotion from the privilege of learning at a Group A school.

The best foundation to life, according to my reading of the gospel of Simbarashe Nyamadzawo, is to do what one loves just like the protagonist — the decision to take up computers when the odds favoured the opposite otherwise help in shaping the roadmap of his life.

People do not make themselves, but are made by others. Major developments to Tatenda’s life can be traced to people who had a hand in his life. These include his father’s belief in him, his primary school teacher’s initiation into computers, his pastor and, later on, his mentor.

Finer details of his life, blended with the author’s success-minded initiative, combine to create a practical blend of a concussion that points at a suggestion of the multiple tactics and empowerment tools required in solving the problems that come with life.

Circumstances are not allowed to interfere with the dreams of a man. There is always a cushion present to cover up the empty gaps located in his life. This however, stands as a weakness of the book because fate tends to override the pattern that one might seek to draw using determination, action and positivity.

It is through the finding of that which affects people the most that, a common understanding of the pursuit of a successful life can be married to a happy lifestyle.

Tatenda’s life is presented in its raw form, capturing well how the absence of adequate financial literacy interferes with his life.

In spite of having a huge pay cheque, debt, impulsive behaviour, untamed ambition and misplaced prioritisation renders his life with a heavy hand of trouble and rot that threatens to derail his marriage, life and progression.

On another note, Tatenda defies cultural taboo and marries a wife older than him. His wife goes on to play a pivotal role in the process of shaping his decisions in the face of multiple potential life-wrecking situations, proving that age is just but a number and can at times be a valuable asset in asserting one’s steadiness in the journey of life.

It is her that initiates the downsizing of their family expenditure. Many a times, individuals fall into the trap of fighting to save a reputation and face for a good living at the expense of aligning their lives to what they have, so they do not live beyond their means.

Woven with a simplicity that excites, the book exudes a sleek narrative that gets you addicted to a fruitful adventure of tracing Tatenda’s story that only leads you to harvesting the fruits of an empowering read.

Although it is not a book of outstanding command of the English language, its simplicity and narrative beauty, bright storyline and validity of thought catapults it to esteemed heights associated with revered reads.

The major strength of the book is that it applies its principles to a character that in turn tests and proves the value of the tenets suggested. Key components are the practicality and importance of mentorship, networking, faith and adventure in trying on a winning mindset.

Every chapter is married with a handpicked quotation of words that carry the weight of a compass that guide the purpose of the chapter. One such quotation — by George Bernard Shaw — is: “The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and, if they can’t find them, make them.”

All this makes for a beautiful story that empowers and imparts principles with surprising boldness. However, the story stammers because of its loopholes due to the absence of an intentional effort to proof read one’s work.

In short, this is a perfect launch pad for a strong and high beaming entrepreneurial mindset. Mentorship is also underscored as a major tent in guiding a person and ensuring that his or her personal batteries are sustained, groomed and developed.

Leaving work is explored as an option through which one can unyoke themselves from the chains of full-time employment and be able to realise their full potential.

In between the lines, it emerges that career success and the balance in maintaining functional personal human relations are two components that are difficult to place together. One component is bound to suffer.

The author also overlooks sexual dynamics as he treads on the pathway of depicting secretaries through sexual eyes. Tatenda is a loud echo that broadcasts and illuminates the message of success and a story of defying the odds.