Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls

CHAOS has rocked Zanu PF Matabeleland South after the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the ruling party in the July 30 general elections.

BY SILAS NKALA

The PCC reportedly met in Gwanda on Monday and drafted its final list of candidates after unanimously rejecting the list provided by Rugeje, alleging imposition of candidates.

Some of the major changes made to the previous list saw provincial chairman Rabelani Choene becoming the Beitbridge senatorial candidate instead of Tambudzani Mohadi.

Alma Mkwebu was dropped as the Senate candidate for Gwanda and was replaced by Rennie Kibi.

Choeni declined to comment over the issue yesterday.

“My brother, I am not in a position to talk about the issues done by national commissar,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Rugeje were fruitless as his mobile phone was not getting through while party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was not picking calls.

The developments come as the nomination court sits tomorrow to accept nomination papers from all candidates contesting the upcoming general elections.