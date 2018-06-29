Tamborinyoka in court for vandalism

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s former spokesperson and the party’s Goromonzi West parliamentary candidate, Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of tampering with his rival’s campaign posters in contravention of provisions of the Electoral Act.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The former Morgan Tsvangiai’s spokesperson is accused of pasting his political campaigning posters on top of his fellow party member’s posters.

Tamborinyoka (46) and his co-accused Tapiwa Murima (39) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to July 15 on free bail.

The duo was represented by Bosswell Chideme.

The State alleges that on June 25 this year, Tamborinyoka superimposed his campaign posters on top of fellow MDC Alliance candidate Taurai Nhamburo’s posters on a public toilet at Chirodzero business centre in Domboshava.

The pair was allegedly caught in the act by Nhamburo’s election agent Nyasha Murove who immediately filed a police report against them.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.