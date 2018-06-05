Take Fizzo back with new EP

MULTI award-winning producer and musician Tatenda “Take Fizzo” Jenami on Friday released a new extended play (EP) titled Faces and a music video for Woman My Woman, a single off the project.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The EP is a five-track project with the songs Addicted featuring South African-based T-Mula, Famba Neni featuring Stunner, Hazvinei Navo with Dizzy Don and Woman My Woman with Tehn Diamond.

The singer told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the EP touches on relationships and finding a life time partner.

“You recognise your spouses through their faces and when we say faces I am breaking down the five letters in the word faces; F is for your spouse’s family background, A is for attitude, C is for compatibility, E is for experiences that they have had and then the S is for the skills that they bring into the relationship.

“All these factors make up your partner and play a great part in your relationship,” he said.

Take Fizzo said the love song Woman My Woman appreciates women, whom he described as the pillars in lives.

“The song talks about the strong woman, who stays true to their love for their man in hard and happier times.”

The last full project that Take Fizzo produced was Definition of Pure Energy in 2014 that featured artistes such as Amarra Brown, King Ngugi, Mafriq, Gze and Alka Nemo.