Swedish side interested in Billiat

KHAMA Billiat (pictured) could join Tino Kadewere at Djurgården, with reports suggesting that the Swedish premier league team is ready to rival other suitors for the Warriors’ star signature.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 27-year-old attacker, whose contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expires at the end of this month, is yet to make a decision on his future, but there are a number of clubs that have been linked with him.

It has been reported that Azerbaijan champions remain favourites to land the forward, with South African giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs also interested.

Mamelodi Sundowns have publicly stated their desire to retain his services, but the player has said he wants a new challenge.

It has since emerged that Djurgården has entered the race for Billiat, with sources confiding to NewsDaySport that the team’s officials has made contact with the player.

“Djurgården’s director of football made contact with the player during the Cosafa tournament in South Africa.

Billiat helped Zimbabwe to lift the COSAFA Cup in Polokwane over a week ago, scoring a brace in the 4-2 win over Zambia in the tournament final.

“He made enquiries through a Zimbabwe team official. He was constantly checking on the progress of their player Tino, and he also asked about Khama. He appeared desperate to talk to Khama, but he was told to wait until the tournament ends. He told the official that his team will do everything to get Khama,” said the source.

Djurgården are developing love for Zimbabwean players after the exploits of Nyasha Mushekwi some few seasons ago, followed by Kadewere who has taken the league by storm this year, where the striker leads the league’s scoring charts.

Kadewere scored the other two goals for Zimbabwe in the Cosafa Cup final match.

Billiat said he will not rush into making a decision, because he needs to weigh all the options that are available to him.

“I have to see my manager first, so that we can decide,” he told this publication.

Asked about the reports linking him to Sweden, he said, “Im not sure yet. Like I said, I have to see my manager, I’m sure he will tell me about it.”

His manager Mike Ngobeni was yesterday quoted in the South African media saying that Billiat’s future will be decided once the player returns to South Africa.

“Nothing new on Billiat, he is resting in Zimbabwe and we will know when he comes back…he is the boss and we will wait for him to decide. There are offers in front of us and he is the one to decide because this is his future we are talking about,” he revealed.

”We are getting offers all over the place and not all offers can be considered, we have to thread carefully because the guy is still young. We will show him the offers and he will decide then we will take it from there,” said Ngubeni.