Sunduza dance their way to SA festival

LOCAL dance theatre group, Sunduza have been invited to perform at the National Arts Festival scheduled from June 28 to July 3 in Grahamstown, South Africa.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, one of the group members, Charles Banda, said the ensemble would present their production Voices From the Rocks: The Story of the Matopos.

“At the National Arts Festival set for Grahamstown, Eastern Cape province in South Africa, we will be working closely with our sponsor and long serving producer, Philip Weiss who devises their productions and supports the management training programmes pushed by Amasiko Lemvelo,” he

said.

“It will be primarily a team building exercise and a revival of touring to South Africa, which will also take us to Durban, Bulawayo’s twin city.”

Banda said Voices From the Rocks: The Story of the Matopos is based on a book by the late Terence Ranger, who wrote extensively on Zimbabwean history.

“The production involved collecting oral representations that have been adapted for the stage by Mandla Sibanda and my late father Simon Banda,” he said.

Before their departure for South Africa, the group will stage the production on June 15 and 16 at the Bulawayo Theatre.